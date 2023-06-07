Corey Dickerson -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .273.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season (37.5%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings