Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has had a hit in 41 of 57 games this year (71.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 57 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has an RBI in 20 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|23 (71.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
