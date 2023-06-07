Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .238 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 19 games this season (38.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this season (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
