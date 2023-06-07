When the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) and Washington Nationals (25-35) match up at Nationals Park on Wednesday, June 7, Zach Davies will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while the Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+100). The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.92 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have an 18-8 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Arizona has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 6-1 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 22, or 40.7%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 20 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+150) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

