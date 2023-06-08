C.J. Abrams -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .227 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 33 of 55 games this season (60.0%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).

In 10.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (29.1%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 25 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings