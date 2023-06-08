Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and Washington Nationals (25-36) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on June 8.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (7-3) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 12-18 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule