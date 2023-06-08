Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, at 1:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 260 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.0 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.478 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (4-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Gray has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Mike Soroka 6/10/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Mike Soroka 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Ronel Blanco

