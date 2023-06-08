Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJune 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .278 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (31.6%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.385
|.273
|OBP
|.385
|.200
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
