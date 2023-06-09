The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson is batting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Dickerson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
.227 AVG .280
.250 OBP .357
.273 SLG .600
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
2 RBI 7
7/1 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 20-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
