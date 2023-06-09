Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joey Meneses (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .397. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- In 72.4% of his 58 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 58 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Smith-Shawver makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
