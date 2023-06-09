The 12 matches today in the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 229-ranked Ekaterina (1996) Makarova squaring off against No. 225 Zeynep Sonmez.

Libema Open Info

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying round
  • Date: June 10
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Ekaterina (1996) Makarova vs. Zeynep Sonmez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET - -
Taylah Preston vs. Dalila Jakupovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Preston (-165) Jakupovic (+120)
Susan Bandecchi vs. Magali Kempen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Kempen (-250) Bandecchi (+175)
Sachia Vickery vs. Jesika Maleckova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Vickery (-350) Maleckova (+220)
Coco Vandeweghe vs. Lena Papadakis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Vandeweghe (-800) Papadakis (+425)
Mai Hontama vs. Jasmijn Gimbrere Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Hontama (-2000) Gimbrere (+675)
Carol Zhao vs. Lexie Stevens Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Zhao (-550) Stevens (+310)
Eva Vedder vs. Natalija Stevanovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:35 AM ET Stevanovic (-250) Vedder (+170)
Emina Bektas vs. Miyu Kato Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Bektas (-400) Kato (+260)
Priscilla Hon vs. Anouk Koevermans Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:45 AM ET Hon (-2000) Koevermans (+700)
Ellen Perez vs. Ankita Raina Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Raina (-210) Perez (+145)
Sabine Lisicki vs. Kristina Dmitruk Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Lasicki (-275) Dmitruk (+190)

