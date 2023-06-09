The Seattle Storm (1-4), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (3-3). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-12.5) 157 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-12.5) 156.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-11.5) 156.5 -750 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-10.5) 158.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Seattle has won its only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, none of Mystics games have gone over the point total.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.

