The Seattle Storm (1-4) play the Washington Mystics (3-3) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Storm

Washington records 76.5 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 88.2 Seattle gives up.

This season, Washington has a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots Seattle's opponents have made.

Washington's 28.9% three-point shooting percentage this season is 11.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from deep (40.8%).

Washington averages 34.5 rebounds a contest, 0.5 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Mystics Injuries