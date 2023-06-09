Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against AJ Smith-Shawver, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 10 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 60 games with a total.

In nine games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 13-15 13-15 12-20 17-20 8-15

