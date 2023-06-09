How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Ozzie Albies and Jeimer Candelario will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals hit the field at Truist Park on Friday, at 7:20 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 260 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.
- Gray has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Matt Strahm
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Ronel Blanco
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
