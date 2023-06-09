The Atlanta Braves (38-24) bring a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the Washington Nationals (25-36) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.

Gray has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray heads into the matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Josiah Gray vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves offense that ranks fifth in the league with 560 total hits (on a .265 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .472 (second in the league) with 105 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Gray has pitched five innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Braves this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .429.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.