Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Nationals on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play at Truist Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .327/.401/.547 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has recorded 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .257/.309/.485 slash line so far this season.
- Albies enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|1
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 67 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .280/.335/.452 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .275/.312/.390 slash line on the season.
- Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
