Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .250 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Candelario has had a hit in 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (24 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.240
|AVG
|.262
|.328
|OBP
|.328
|.421
|SLG
|.456
|15
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|16
|29/12
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .202 batting average against him.
