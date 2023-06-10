Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Jared Shuster and the Atlanta BravesJune 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Royals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Braves Player Props
|Nationals vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Braves
|Nationals vs Braves Odds
|Nationals vs Braves Prediction
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .290 with three walks.
- Chavis has had a base hit in eight of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Chavis has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.364
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.348
|.364
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.