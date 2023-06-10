Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will try to do damage against MacKenzie Gore when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Nationals are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-185). The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 10 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 9-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 61 games with a total.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 13-16 13-15 12-21 17-21 8-15

