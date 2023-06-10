On Saturday, June 10 at 4:10 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (39-24) host the Washington Nationals (25-37) at Truist Park. Jared Shuster will get the call for the Braves, while MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +160 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-190). The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 33 out of the 53 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Braves have a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

Atlanta has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 22, or 39.3%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.