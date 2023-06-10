The Atlanta Braves (39-24) will attempt to keep a six-game winning streak going when they host the Washington Nationals (25-37) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the ball to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
  • Gore is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
  • Gore will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Braves

  • He will take the mound against a Braves offense that is hitting .264 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .468 (second in the league) with 105 total home runs (third in MLB action).
  • In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Gore has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .176.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

  • The Braves' Shuster (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, May 31.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, a 1.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.337 in six games this season.
  • He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
  • Shuster has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Jared Shuster vs. Nationals

  • The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with 262 runs scored this season. They have a .262 batting average this campaign with 48 home runs (29th in the league).
  • The Nationals have gone 6-for-17 with a double and four RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

