Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .324 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Arcia is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 29 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 14 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.9%).
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.345
|AVG
|.297
|.396
|OBP
|.357
|.464
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|6
|18/6
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.