The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .265.
  • Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
  • In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 33 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.204 AVG .333
.267 OBP .373
.278 SLG .479
2 XBH 5
1 HR 1
6 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 20/3
0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • The Braves will send Shuster (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
