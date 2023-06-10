Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Braves Player Props
|Nationals vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .265.
- Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Garrett has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.204
|AVG
|.333
|.267
|OBP
|.373
|.278
|SLG
|.479
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Shuster (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.