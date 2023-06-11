Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Alex Call -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .217 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- In 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 5.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (24.1%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.222
|AVG
|.212
|.280
|OBP
|.342
|.296
|SLG
|.303
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Elder (4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
