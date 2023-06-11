C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .223.
- In 58.9% of his games this season (33 of 56), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has an RBI in 16 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.235
|AVG
|.211
|.284
|OBP
|.257
|.382
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|19
|20/4
|K/BB
|27/4
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Elder (4-0) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
