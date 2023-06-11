The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .262.

In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 18.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.

In 23 games this year (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .269 AVG .255 .333 OBP .356 .311 SLG .284 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 8 23/10 K/BB 14/14 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings