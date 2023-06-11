Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .271 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 56), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 21 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 20 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.257
|AVG
|.287
|.289
|OBP
|.325
|.372
|SLG
|.398
|6
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|16
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/7
|3
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (4-0) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.26 ERA ranks fourth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.