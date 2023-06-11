Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .271 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.9%).

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 56), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 21 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .257 AVG .287 .289 OBP .325 .372 SLG .398 6 XBH 8 3 HR 2 12 RBI 16 12/6 K/BB 19/7 3 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings