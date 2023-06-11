How to Watch the Mystics vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Mystics (4-3) hit the court against the Seattle Storm (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ABC.
Mystics vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Mystics vs. Storm
- The 76 points per game Washington records are 9.7 fewer points than Seattle gives up (85.7).
- This season, Washington has a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots Seattle's opponents have made.
- Washington's 28.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (38.3%).
- Washington and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Washington averaging 1.2 more rebounds per game.
Mystics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|Out
|Knee
