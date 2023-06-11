Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (40-24) and Washington Nationals (25-38) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on June 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-4) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Nationals have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (38.6%) in those contests.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (266 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Ronel Blanco
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Braxton Garrett
