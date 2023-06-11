Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 9.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 38.6%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 1-3 when it's set as an underdog of +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 62 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 13-17 13-16 12-21 17-21 8-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.