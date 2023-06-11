Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .284/.337/.465 slash line on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .250/.327/.434 slash line so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (4-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Elder has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8.0).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.

He has a .333/.405/.570 slash line on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .253/.305/.478 on the season.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.