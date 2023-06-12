Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Zach McKinstry and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (5-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Morton has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 63rd in WHIP (1.457), and 15th in K/9 (10).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.402/.563 so far this year.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .228/.348/.496 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has collected 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .253/.354/.398 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has collected 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .225/.311/.355 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.