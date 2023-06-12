Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 17th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven Steelers games went over the point total.
- Pittsburgh averaged 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it ranked 13th on defense with 330.4 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.
- As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers were 4-2.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|49ers
|September 10
|1
|-
|+900
|Browns
|September 18
|2
|-
|+3000
|@ Raiders
|September 24
|3
|-
|+8000
|@ Texans
|October 1
|4
|-
|+15000
|Ravens
|October 8
|5
|-
|+1800
|@ Rams
|October 22
|7
|-
|+8000
|Jaguars
|October 29
|8
|-
|+2500
|Titans
|November 2
|9
|-
|+12500
|Packers
|November 12
|10
|-
|+6600
|@ Browns
|November 19
|11
|-
|+3000
|@ Bengals
|November 26
|12
|-
|+900
|Cardinals
|December 3
|13
|-
|+20000
|Patriots
|December 7
|14
|-
|+5000
|@ Colts
|December 17
|15
|-
|+8000
|Bengals
|December 23
|16
|-
|+900
|@ Seahawks
|December 31
|17
|-
|+3000
|@ Ravens
|January 7
|18
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:19 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.