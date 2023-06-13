How to Watch the Braves vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Tigers Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in MLB play with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .466.
- The Braves rank third in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (339 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Strider has recorded seven quality starts this season.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.
- In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Chase Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.