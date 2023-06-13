Corey Dickerson -- hitting .226 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .227 AVG .281 .250 OBP .343 .273 SLG .531 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 2 RBI 7 7/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings