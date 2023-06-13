The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Matt Olson is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 128th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 62.1% of his 66 games this season, Matt Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 66), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Matt Olson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (40.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (18.2%).

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .229 AVG .235 .350 OBP .355 .504 SLG .487 16 XBH 13 10 HR 8 23 RBI 22 42/24 K/BB 46/21 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings