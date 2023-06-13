Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will see Patrick Corbin on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington has scored 272 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 445 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.467 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Corbin (4-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Jesús Luzardo

