Player prop bet options for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.332/.457 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 58 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 22 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .251/.330/.446 on the year.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .125 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .243/.339/.390 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 62 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .268/.345/.429 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

