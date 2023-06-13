The Houston Astros (37-29) and Washington Nationals (26-38) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (5-3) for the Astros and Patrick Corbin (4-6) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.

Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin will try to build on a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (5-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 6, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.82 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.

