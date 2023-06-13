Tuesday's WNBA schedule includes the Indiana Fever (2-6) hosting Ariel Atkins and the Washington Mystics (5-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington enters this game following a 71-65 victory versus Seattle. The Mystics' leading scorer was Natasha Cloud, who finished with 19 points and five assists. Indiana enters this matchup having lost to Phoenix in their last game 85-82. They were led by NaLyssa Smith (29 PTS, 12 REB, 57.9 FG%) and Erica Wheeler (17 PTS, 8 AST, 50 FG%).

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-200 to win)

Mystics (-200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+165 to win)

Fever (+165 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics have had to lean on their defense, which ranks best in the WNBA (73.3 points allowed per game), as they rank second-worst in the league offensively with just 75.4 points per contest.

Washington, who ranks sixth in the league with 36 boards per game, is allowing 36.5 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

This year, the Mystics rank ninth in the league in assists, averaging 17.9 per game.

Washington is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Mystics rank sixth in the WNBA by draining 7.3 treys per game, but they sport a 30.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Washington ranks second-best in the WNBA by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 28.8% to opposing teams. It ranks fourth in the league by allowing 6.9 treys per contest.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Mystics' offense has been much better at home, where they average 78.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 72.3 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been much worse at home, where they surrender 76.5 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 70 per game.

When playing at home, Washington averages 34 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 38.5, while on the road it averages 38 per game and allows 34.5.

The Mystics average 0.8 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (18.3 at home, 17.5 on the road). In 2023, Washington has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.3 per game at home versus 14.5 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (14.8 at home versus 14.5 on the road).

This year, the Mystics average 7.8 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while shooting 29.8% from deep in home games compared to 31.8% on the road).

This year, Washington averages 8.3 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 5.5 on the road (conceding 30.3% shooting from deep in home games compared to 26.8% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won four of the six games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Mystics have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Washington has two wins against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, Washington has one win ATS (1-5) this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 66.7%.

