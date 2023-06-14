The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two walks and an RBI), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .210 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this year (53.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.3%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.0%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Call has an RBI in 14 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 60 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .222 AVG .198 .280 OBP .323 .296 SLG .283 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings