After hitting .282 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .266.

Riley has had a hit in 46 of 66 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .313 AVG .213 .371 OBP .290 .500 SLG .393 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 17 33/12 K/BB 39/13 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings