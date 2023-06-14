At the moment the Cleveland Browns have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.

Cleveland compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 14th, giving up 331.5 yards per contest.

Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

When the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC as a whole.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 catches for 239 yards.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +8000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +4000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +5000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

