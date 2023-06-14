The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .392. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 45 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 35.5% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 of 62 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .301 AVG .303 .336 OBP .356 .368 SLG .418 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 14 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings