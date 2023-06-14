On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in total hits (71) this season while batting .284 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

In 76.6% of his 64 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 64), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 21 games this season (32.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .301 AVG .268 .346 OBP .331 .512 SLG .417 15 XBH 10 5 HR 4 19 RBI 11 27/8 K/BB 43/10 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings