The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .276.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .257 AVG .296 .289 OBP .336 .372 SLG .409 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 17 12/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

