Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (38-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-39) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on June 14) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Astros.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (6-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 39%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule