The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 51 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 451 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.475 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (4-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Patrick Corbin Jack Flaherty

