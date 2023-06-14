The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 71 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.338/.464 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 58 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .248/.328/.440 slash line on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (6-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Valdez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .247/.344/.392 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 63 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.347/.440 so far this season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

